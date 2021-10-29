Advertisement

Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween

Poplar Springs Estates
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many properties around the city.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many properties around the city.

The Poplar Springs Estates neighborhood brought up some concerns of Halloween inflatables being stolen at their first neighborhood watch meeting Thursday night.

No one was planning to report their missing decorations until one well-known spider inflatable that caught the eye of everyone in the neighborhood went missing.

This spider has been a staple Halloween decoration for a long time. So many in the neighborhood look forward to seeing it. When it was stolen, flyers were made, and the police department was contacted.

This led to other people coming forward about their decorations being stolen as well.

“For everyone to have the inflatables back it means a lot. It means that if everyone comes together, sticks together, works together to help law enforcement a lot of crimes could be solved in the Meridian area,” said Poplar Springs resident Sherrell Bohannon.

“I think I speak for all of the individuals that put these decorations out for Christmas and Halloween. This is for the community, it’s for the kids. It’s a labor of love. It takes a lot of time; a lot of effort and we just love doing it. For something like this to happen, it can put a damper on it if you let it, but we chose not to let that happen. You know we decided to take action,” said Poplar Springs resident, David Stephenson.

The theft spree had been happening for over a week.

Lieutenant Rita Jack said she was given information on a suspect and a possible location for where the stolen items might be.

“I in fact did find that there was stolen property, Halloween decorations, inflatables that were at the location and those individuals at the location assisted law enforcement in recovering up to six Halloween inflatables. So those items have been returned and we want to encourage the public, regardless of how small or insignificant you may think the crime is, it’s our job to follow up and respond to your calls for service,” Lieutenant Rita Jack.

Jack said police also found stolen decorations from four other areas in the city at the same location.

She said this is a perfect example of the importance of neighborhood watches working with law enforcement.

Anyone looking to form a neighborhood watch in their community can contact Lieutenant Rita Jack at the Meridian Police department.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Police look over the Candy Crawl
Police and local business react to issue of downtown safety

Latest News

The local Spirit store in Meridian is seeing a high demand for three popular Halloween costumes.
Popular Halloween costumes this year
The Halloween Spirit store in Meridian is seeing high demand, breaking its monthly sales record...
Spirit store breaks Halloween sales record
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel soft opening coming soon