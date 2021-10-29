Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many properties around the city.

The Poplar Springs Estates neighborhood brought up some concerns of Halloween inflatables being stolen at their first neighborhood watch meeting Thursday night.

No one was planning to report their missing decorations until one well-known spider inflatable that caught the eye of everyone in the neighborhood went missing.

This spider has been a staple Halloween decoration for a long time. So many in the neighborhood look forward to seeing it. When it was stolen, flyers were made, and the police department was contacted.

This led to other people coming forward about their decorations being stolen as well.

“For everyone to have the inflatables back it means a lot. It means that if everyone comes together, sticks together, works together to help law enforcement a lot of crimes could be solved in the Meridian area,” said Poplar Springs resident Sherrell Bohannon.

“I think I speak for all of the individuals that put these decorations out for Christmas and Halloween. This is for the community, it’s for the kids. It’s a labor of love. It takes a lot of time; a lot of effort and we just love doing it. For something like this to happen, it can put a damper on it if you let it, but we chose not to let that happen. You know we decided to take action,” said Poplar Springs resident, David Stephenson.

The theft spree had been happening for over a week.

Lieutenant Rita Jack said she was given information on a suspect and a possible location for where the stolen items might be.

“I in fact did find that there was stolen property, Halloween decorations, inflatables that were at the location and those individuals at the location assisted law enforcement in recovering up to six Halloween inflatables. So those items have been returned and we want to encourage the public, regardless of how small or insignificant you may think the crime is, it’s our job to follow up and respond to your calls for service,” Lieutenant Rita Jack.

Jack said police also found stolen decorations from four other areas in the city at the same location.

She said this is a perfect example of the importance of neighborhood watches working with law enforcement.

Anyone looking to form a neighborhood watch in their community can contact Lieutenant Rita Jack at the Meridian Police department.

