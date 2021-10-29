MUM 25th annual Halloween celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Underground Music will celebrate its 25th annual Halloween concert Saturday.

The event will have 4 bands hitting the sidewalk, Fire breathers, door prizes, and even a costume contest. The free event will kick off from 6 pm until 10 pm.

The owner of MUM Wayne Williams said this event is more than just a celebration of Halloween, but to celebrate the opening of the business 25 years ago.

“I’m proud of this business. I am proud of the community. I’m proud of all the staff over the years that has helped build this to make it what it is. I would love to offer so much more for the community, but as time grows more support then will be able to add more things. I’m excited about the future,” said Williams.

The event is extra special to Williams for his birthday is also Saturday.

