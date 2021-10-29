No. 1 EMCC wins MACCC North Division in last regular season game

FULTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The No. 1 EMCC Lions continue their undefeated season with 34-9 road victory over Itawamba.

The game would start out a little slow for EMCC but with about 6 minutes to go in the first quarter Jeremy Mack Jr, would get his 4th interception of the season and the Lions would capitalize on the play with a 23 yard field goal. They would then lead 3-0.

Itawamba would then respond on their next drive and tie the game up at 3-3.

Before the second quarter got underway Jamari Jones would find Zias Perryman for the first touchdown of the night. The Lions would retake the lead 10-0.

The Lions would then head into half leading 17-3.

In the third quarter Jamari Jones would connect with Zach Patterson for another Lions touchdown. EMCC now up 24-3 with about six minutes to play in the third quarter.

As the fourth quarter got started, the rain would then pick up. But Amariyon Howard rushes in for the final Lions touchdown of the regular season to take the lead 34-3.

EMCC would win the game 34-9.

They will now prep for round one of the MACCC playoffs which will be hosted in Scooba on Saturday November 6th. They will host the number two team in the south.

With the win over Itawamba the Lions outright win the MACCC North Division. This is the Lions 5th unbeaten regular season under head coach Buddy Stephens.

