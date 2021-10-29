Popular Halloween costumes this year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The local Spirit store in Meridian is seeing a high demand for three popular Halloween costumes.

Michael Meyers, Mickey Mouse and Harley Quinn are three costumes that are hard to get. This has caused staff members at the store to be busier than ever to try to meet customers demand. One manager said the store expects to have no items left over after the season.

“Last year, we had a lot more stuff left over at the end of the season. This year, with the month of being open, we were getting down to the bare minimum,” said manager Brittney Shelton.

“One that I’m seeing a lot this year will be the scream costume. I think it’s a classic because it has got the long face and big eyes; it’s definitely scary. Also, Michael Meyers. I think he’s coming back around. They had the new ‘Halloween’ come out. What am I going to be this year? What I’m looking for right now are some accessories because I’m going to be Joe Exotic,” said local, Sam McGee.

If you haven’t gotten your costume by now, you’re invited to stop by the store to grab one before they’re all gone.

