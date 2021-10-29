Advertisement

Spirit store breaks Halloween sales record

Over $500,000 in sales
The Halloween Spirit store in Meridian is seeing high demand, breaking its monthly sales record...
The Halloween Spirit store in Meridian is seeing high demand, breaking its monthly sales record by $200,000.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s not really surprising that people are planning to celebrate this year’s Halloween more than they did last year. Many Halloween stores say they’re having trouble keeping up with the demand.

The Halloween Spirit store in Meridian is facing this problem as it breaks its sales record by $200,000.

Managers said the $500,000 in the month of October set a record for the store. They said items have been flying off the shelves since the beginning of the month.

The National Retail Federation’s annual survey projects national Halloween sales of over $10.1 billion, a large increase from just over $8 billion in 2020.

“Business has been outstanding. They are piling day by day. They are clearing off the shelves really fast. I don’t think we have enough to keep everybody in good spirits. It’s them coming in buying it as quickly I can get it. I have been here for 8 years and we have never reached this for the 8 years I have been here,” said manager Sara Griffis.

According to NRF, more than 65% of Americans are planning to celebrate the spooky holiday this year. That’s up from 58% last year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labarry Burge has been charged with numerous drug violations after an investigation involving...
Another drug arrest made in Meridian
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say
Meridian police say four people were on the balcony at Weidmann’s when they saw someone break...
Downtown customers witness crime
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Police look over the Candy Crawl
Police and local business react to issue of downtown safety

Latest News

One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween
The local Spirit store in Meridian is seeing a high demand for three popular Halloween costumes.
Popular Halloween costumes this year
Meridian Underground Music will celebrate its 25th annual Halloween concert Saturday.
MUM 25th annual Halloween celebration
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids