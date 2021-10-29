Spirit store breaks Halloween sales record

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s not really surprising that people are planning to celebrate this year’s Halloween more than they did last year. Many Halloween stores say they’re having trouble keeping up with the demand.

The Halloween Spirit store in Meridian is facing this problem as it breaks its sales record by $200,000.

Managers said the $500,000 in the month of October set a record for the store. They said items have been flying off the shelves since the beginning of the month.

The National Retail Federation’s annual survey projects national Halloween sales of over $10.1 billion, a large increase from just over $8 billion in 2020.

“Business has been outstanding. They are piling day by day. They are clearing off the shelves really fast. I don’t think we have enough to keep everybody in good spirits. It’s them coming in buying it as quickly I can get it. I have been here for 8 years and we have never reached this for the 8 years I have been here,” said manager Sara Griffis.

According to NRF, more than 65% of Americans are planning to celebrate the spooky holiday this year. That’s up from 58% last year.

