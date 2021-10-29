Tax Collector’s Office shows Halloween spirit

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s Office continued a Halloween tradition Friday.

The employees there got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up for the holiday. This year’s theme was cats.

Doris Spidle, the tax collector, came as the “crazy cat lady” and her staff came as kittens. It’s something they always have fun with and hope those having to pay taxes enjoy as well.

“We do this because no one likes to come in and see me really,” said Spidle. “They have to pay their hard earned dollars to me for their tags and their property tax. So I’m not really the happiest place to come. So if we can put a little smile on their face and make their day just a little bit brighter, we want to do that.”

There are 10 people on the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s staff.

