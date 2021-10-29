Advertisement

Threefoot Hotel soft open coming soon

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been six long years of anticipation for the opening of the Threefoot hotel by Marriot, the wait is about to end.

Threefoot hotel director of operations, Doug Marks, tells us that the hotel is expecting a soft open next week.

They expect to know by mid-day Monday what the final opening is and that they will be open for dinner on Monday night.

It has been a long journey for all involved and soon it will be the community’s turn to enjoy the Threefoot Hotel.

“The community has been such a support in the development and reopening of this building after such a long period of time,” Marks said, “From our standpoint, we see it as a great opportunity to invest and give back to the community as well, we’re excited.”

