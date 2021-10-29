Trick or Treating safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As all your little goblins and princesses knock on doors for some sweet treats--be sure to stay safe throughout the night.

Poplar Springs Drive, Castlewood, and Eagle Pointe are just a few neighborhoods expecting to have a busy night Saturday.

Streets will be packed with trick or treaters, so Deputy Ward Calhoun said to watch your kids carefully as they go through neighborhoods and drivers need to be extra observant.

“Encourage them to wear a light-colored costume, something people could be able to see in the evening hours. Or if they have a dark costume already, encourage the use of flashlights or the little chemlights that you can break people can see. There’s also reflective tape that you could purchase to put on the back of the costume just so any drivers that had children over the roadways-- can make sure they saw them. If you’re getting in and out of a vehicle to do that only on the side of the car that would be on the edge of the road,” said LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Calhoun also said people should assume houses with no lights on or decorations in the yard--- aren’t participating in trick or treating festivities.

As a reminder, Halloween trick or treating is observed in Meridian Saturday, October 30th, not Sunday, October 31st, from 4 to 8 pm.

