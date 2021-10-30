Boys and Girls Club to host 1st ‘Night Out’ event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Boys and Girls Club will host their first “night out” event on November 9th at Dumont Plaza.

Members of the club are calling this their biggest outdoor event as it’s expected to have over two thousand people in attendance.

It’s an event that is designed to encourage children and parents to turn off the television and head outdoors to play.

The event is also meant to shine a light on the many activities that downtown has to offer.

The free event will have laser tag, rock climbing, food trucks, photo booths, and carnival games.

“We are taking this November night out, and we are looking to take it to a whole another level. This opens a lot of people up to not just different games and activities, but it’s about giving back. We want to make sure with us being in the pandemic, a lot of people are being bottled up on how they have been able to move, communicate, and have family gatherings. We just started getting back open to things. I think this is a celebration,” Boys and Girls Club Director of Operations, Jermaine Harris

“They’re just going to have fun. It is not a school thing. They are going to have a lot of fun. They are going to be with their families, interact with other people that are there. We are going to have some of the business that will stay open later,” said Boys and girls club Board of Directors, Lydia Boutwell.

The event will be open to the public from 5 pm until 8 pm.

