GOTW: Bulldogs spoil Wildcats’ homecoming

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats lose to the Terry Bulldogs at home, spoiling the Wildcats Homecoming celebrations.

The first quarter started off great for Meridian as they got an interception to get great field position. The Wildcats just couldn’t capitalize in the early going and the Bulldogs made them pay.

By the early second quarter, the Bulldogs led at one point 21-0. However, the Wildcats are a playoff contending team for a reason.

They would make a comeback by scoring 22 straight points to take the lead, but their momentum was halted by events outside the field.

Meridian police were called to Ray Stadium during Meridian High’s homecoming game Friday night due to a possible gun at the game.

Police confirm that no weapon was recovered and no shots were fired. Police did say fights broke out during the third quarter and the game was stopped. The stadium was cleared and players resumed the game after about 45 minutes, according MPSD’s Matt Davis.

Play resumed and it went down to the wire with the Bulldogs holding on for the win. The Wildcats fall to 5-5 for the season and look to end the season on a high note next week in their season finale.

