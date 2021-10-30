Advertisement

PETA chooses World Series to call for baseball’s ‘bullpens’ to be re-named ‘arm barns’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of the "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of the "bullpen" to "arm barn."(WXIA via CNN Newsource)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of the 2021 World Series, the animal rights organization PETA has called upon Major League Baseball and the “baseball world” to retire the term used for more than a century to describe the area where pitchers warm up.

According to PETA, baseball’s “bullpens” should be re-named “arm barns.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to change-up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

PETA said use of the term “bullpen” was both “outdated” and insensitive toward bulls and cows. PETA even renamed itself “Arm Barn” on its Twitter page to demonstrate how serious it is about replacing a term it also described as “speciesist.”

Social media reaction to PETA’s suggestion from professional baseball players and the sport’s fans was ... let’s say less than enthusiastic:

When and where the term “bullpen” entered the baseball lexicon is a matter of some debate. But many baseball historians believe the term first was coined in a game report published by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 1877.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2021
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies

Latest News

Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
Football Friday - October 29, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - October 29, 2021 - Part 2
Football Friday - October 29, 2021 - Part 3