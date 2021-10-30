PETA chooses World Series to call for baseball’s ‘bullpens’ to be re-named ‘arm barns’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the midst of the 2021 World Series, the animal rights organization PETA has called upon Major League Baseball and the “baseball world” to retire the term used for more than a century to describe the area where pitchers warm up.

According to PETA, baseball’s “bullpens” should be re-named “arm barns.”

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players and fans to change-up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

PETA said use of the term “bullpen” was both “outdated” and insensitive toward bulls and cows. PETA even renamed itself “Arm Barn” on its Twitter page to demonstrate how serious it is about replacing a term it also described as “speciesist.”

“Bullpen” refers to the area of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before they are slaughtered—it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.



Switching to “arm barn” would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals 💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQ — Arm Barn (@peta) October 28, 2021

Social media reaction to PETA’s suggestion from professional baseball players and the sport’s fans was ... let’s say less than enthusiastic:

I can’t roll my eyes hard enough…. 🙄 https://t.co/OFhfHfPouG — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) October 28, 2021

But they are cool with the abuse “bats” take? 🧐 https://t.co/2xnAHXQTLR — Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) October 28, 2021

I’ve worked my whole Twitter life to craft a tweet this ridiculous and have never succeeded, congratulations — Thanks for Spooking Jerk (@RealRabbitKing) October 28, 2021

When and where the term “bullpen” entered the baseball lexicon is a matter of some debate. But many baseball historians believe the term first was coined in a game report published by the Cincinnati Enquirer in 1877.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.