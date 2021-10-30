Advertisement

Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed

MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
By Tom Williams
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police were called to Ray Stadium during Meridian High’s homecoming game Friday night due to a possible gun at the game.

Police confirm that no weapon was recovered and no shots were fired. Police did say fights broke out during the third quarter and the game was stopped. The stadium was cleared and players resumed the game after about 45 minutes, according MPSD’s Matt Davis.

Terry beat MHS 29-28.

