Tailgate Game: Patriots stomp Tigers on senior night

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - In the regular season finale for the Demopolis Tigers, they hosted Hillcrest on senior night.

The Tigers won the coin toss and elected to defer so the Patriots would start with the ball.

Hillcrest quarterback Ethan Crawford will hand the ball off to Jamarian Johnson who will speed past everyone and head into the endzone for the first touchdown of the night.

The Patriots take and early 7-0 lead.

Demopolis quarterback Drew Seymore, would try to get his offense going. He makes a pass to wide receiver Cameron Wright and gets the Tigers a first down. Demopolis is not able to capitalize on the drive so the Patriots take over on downs.

Crawford would then look back and step back for the pass but the ball is intercepted by Tigers Kevin McElroy.

Demopolis would continue to struggle offensively. The Patriots would soon take over in the first quarter.

Crawford has the ball once again and on third down he will run it to the side and into the endzone for another Hillcrest touchdown.

The Patriots would continue to dominate and beat the Tigers 48 to 7.

