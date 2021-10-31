Advertisement

First Day of the Dead celebration held in Meridian

By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first Day of the Dead celebration was held Saturday in Meridian. While many events take a few years to find their stride, Saturday’s celebration was an immediate success.

The festival was the first of its kind in Meridian, highlighting the traditional Mexican cultural celebration of life and death.

“You wouldn’t have thought that we’d have as many people here as we have today because this was just created this year for the first time. This is really great for the community. I’m just tickled about the possibility of this happening every year,” said Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith.

People enjoyed good food, great music, and fun activities. But they also walked away with a deeper understanding of what day of the dead is really about.

“Day of the Dead is representing our loved ones that passed away. So by creating the skeleton, the Sugar Skull, it’s representing the dead in reality. It’s not, as some people would say, that it’s like a Mexican Halloween. In reality, it’s not. It’s actually our tradition and recognizing the loved ones that passed away – and never forget them and that they’re still here with us,” said Lisa Bender and Cassandra Arteaga, vendors at the celebration.

While today was successful, event organizers have their eyes on the future and are excited to see what they can bring to Meridian and the surrounding areas in years to come.

“I am surprised. I am very happy, very glad because the whole idea is to share this culture with everybody – not only from Meridian but from all the cities around. To see so many people here, and this is pretty much just the beginning right now. Through the day, I think it’s going to get better and better and I’m so excited and happy,” said event organizer Linda Candelo.

Event organizers say that they hope to make this a yearly celebration.

