Halloween celebrated in the town of Marion

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion had thousands of candy that were stuffed into kid’s goodie bags Saturday night.

Many kids lined up at Marion Town Hall dressed up as their favorite superhero or villain. The trick or treaters got to tour one of Marion’s firetrucks.

They honk the horn, sound the siren, and even got to see the firetruck’s water cannon in action. Organizers said this is an event they put on every year with one goal in mind and that’s to put a smile on a child’s face.

“This is my second year to come out and help. Passed out flyers for a week. We asked the people when we passed the flyers out if they can donate candy. As you can tell, we done real real good,” said event organizer Sony Crawford.

Law enforcement said it was a successful Halloween as no significant crime was reported.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

