Halloween forecast looks anything but spooky, rain chances back for mid-week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Overnight:

A chilly night is expected as kids head out for trick or treating, temperatures falling into the 40′s overnight as skies clear out. A few areas of fog are possible, but we will remain dry.

Sunday:

The end of the weekend will be calm. We’ll see mostly sunny skies prevail for Sunday with temperatures reaching into the lower 70′s for Halloween. Lows for Sunday night will fall to the mid 40′s.

Monday through Wednesday:

We’ll keep the sunny skies for Monday as temperatures climb into the lower 70′s with lows in the mid 40′s. Clouds begin to build for Tuesday, but rain chances stay at bay until Wednesday. Even then, the rain chances for Wednesday will be scattered at best. We’ll see plenty of clouds for Wednesday as well.

Thursday through next Saturday:

A cold front will swing through Thursday, bumping rain chances up for the afternoon hours. The clouds and rainfall will keep our temperatures in the upper 60′s. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50′s for Thursday night. A few lingering showers could hang around for Friday, but as we get to the afternoon we start to dry out with highs in the lower 60′s. Sunshine returns for next Saturday with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.