Shoppers get a head start on the holidays during Holiday Gift Extravaganza

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Lauderdale county had a chance to do some early holiday shopping Saturday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center for the holiday extravaganza gift show.

Dozens of vendors showed up with holiday gifts and food.

We spoke to one vendor who was glad that people had the chance to see the great things meridian has to offer.

“It’s really exciting for Meridian because it not only draws in Meridian local people, but it draws in people from out of town and they can see what a wonderful city we have and what wonderful things we have to offer here,” said booth owner, Lisa Webb.

