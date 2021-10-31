Advertisement

Shoppers get a head start on the holidays during Holiday Gift Extravaganza

Holiday gift extravaganza held Saturday
Holiday gift extravaganza held Saturday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Lauderdale county had a chance to do some early holiday shopping Saturday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center for the holiday extravaganza gift show.

Dozens of vendors showed up with holiday gifts and food.

We spoke to one vendor who was glad that people had the chance to see the great things meridian has to offer.

“It’s really exciting for Meridian because it not only draws in Meridian local people, but it draws in people from out of town and they can see what a wonderful city we have and what wonderful things we have to offer here,” said booth owner, Lisa Webb.

As always-- you can visit our community calendar on our website to stay up to date with community events: https://www.wtok.com/community/calendar/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2021
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle

Latest News

First annual Day of the Dead celebration held Saturday
First Day of the Dead celebration held in Meridian
Barry Lyons (right), shows former teammate Billy Faultz & Family MGM Park.
Barry Lyons announced as member of 2022 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class
The Boys and Girls Club will host their first annual "night out" event on November 9th at...
Boys and Girls Club to host 1st ‘Night Out’ event
It may be cooler for us right now but it’s perfect weather for one of the most endangered sea...
Endangered sea turtles released into Mississippi Sound