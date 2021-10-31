Advertisement

Meridian church hosts Fall Festival

Church hosts Fall Festival
Church hosts Fall Festival(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 31, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Meridian church gave kids one last taste of fall Sunday afternoon. Evangel Temple Church hosted an afternoon of games, pony rides, and more as they held their fall festival Sunday. We spoke to one member of the church who said the main goal is to give kids a safe place to have fun together.

“It’s really a big opportunity for us as a church to provide an opportunity for our community to get together, provide an opportunity for our kids to safely be able to mingle together with other people without denominations, and to just being able to be together as a community of believers,” said children’s pastor, Brandy Culpepper.

For more information on evangel temple, please visit their website: https://www.evangeltemplechurch.org/

