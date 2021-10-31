Advertisement

Meridian’s Halloween observance was a success

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to...
The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neighborhoods were full of kids dressed up as their favorite characters, excited to get some candy.

The official observance of Halloween for the City of Meridian was a success as kids got to celebrate a spooky night.

Eagle Pointe was one of the popular neighborhoods that had a great turnout of kids trick or treating.

“I actually feel great just to get the kids out the house just to be doing something positive in the community. We have been hearing a lot about not-so-positive things. Today, we just going to try to make a great day out of a great day, I guess you can say,” said local Sophia Phillips.

Homeowners open their doors and goodie bags to give sweets to the ghosts and goblins that roamed the night.

“It made me feel good to see them smile, so it made me smile,” said local Pharraa Greer.

Many neighbors share their meaning of the Halloween season.

“I think it’s so great for when you are giving out candy. It’s like giving out more than candy. It’s like giving out Christmas. It’s like you are giving out joy to them. Like you said, it’s like you are handing out not just candy but making someone’s day better. It is just wonderful,” said the Topping Family.

“It feels good to be out here with the kids to get them out. The weather feels good, it’s getting chilly, and we’re having a good time with them,” said local Jermaine Bennoman.

Many locals said they are glad to celebrate this year’s Halloween as COVID restrictions loosen.

