Advertisement

Middle Tennessee with 5 takeaways, tops Southern Miss 35-10

Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Backup quarterback Mike DeLiello ran for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the Middle Tennessee defense had five takeaways as the Blue Raiders defeated Southern Mississippi 35-10 on Saturday.

In addition to DeLiello’s touchdown runs of 6 and 14 yards, Middle Tennessee (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA) scored off a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and an interception. The Blue Raiders entered the game tied with Iowa for the national lead with 20 forced turnovers.

DeLiello, who came on in the first quarter for the injured Chase Cunningham (lower body), completed eight of 12 passes for 78 yards. DeLiello had attempted just three passes this season. Trailing 7-0, DeLiello converted a fourth-down pass to DJ England-Chisolm on the way to his 6-yard TD run to knot the score at 7-7.

Less than a minute later, Tra Fluellen scooted 18 yards to score after a blocked punt and Middle Tennessee led the rest of the way. Jordan Branch added a 29-yard return of a fumble recovery as the Blue Raiders led 21-7 at halftime.

DeLiello added a second touchdown and DQ Thomas a 43-yard interception return for a TD in the second half.

Jake Lange threw for 166 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice and sacked seven times for Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4). Frank Gore carried 20 times for 83 yards.

The disappearance of Conference USA continued as Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky were reported to be under consideration as the Mid-American Conference considers expansion.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2021

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
Nix, defense power No. 18 Auburn past No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State beats turnover-prone No. 12 Kentucky 31-17
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win