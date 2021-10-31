Advertisement

Mississippi State beats turnover-prone No. 12 Kentucky 31-17

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against...
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) celebrates a nine-yard touchdown run against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers could do no wrong Saturday night, setting an Southeastern Conference record for completion percentage to help the Bulldogs steamroll their way to another big victory.

The sophomore quarterback completed 92% of his passes — 36 of 39 — which is an SEC record for any game with 30-plus attempts.

Dillon Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Mississippi State scored 14 points off of four Kentucky turnovers to beat the No. 12 Wildcats 31-17 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2) came up big with three interceptions of Will Levis and a fumble recovery. They turned a third-quarter fumble and pickoff into consecutive touchdowns to put the game out of reach.

“I thought it was huge,” Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said. “Kentucky is really about control … maintaining control is something we’ve struggled with this year, so those obviously helped.”

Johnson had scoring runs of 9 and 1 yards and finished with 41 yards rushing on 11 carries. Jo’Quavious Marks rushed for 58 yards and a score.

Levis was 17 of 28 for 150 yards and the Wildcats (6-2, 4-2) managed just 66 yards rushing in being outgained 438-216.

“We didn’t match the intensity. I felt like we got pushed around,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We were not able to run the ball. They ran the ball. They made competitive plays, approached, outcoached us, outplayed us in every area. So overall, just a very deflation defeat.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Josh Ali got the Wildcats started by returning a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, but it soon went downhill from there with self-inflicted wounds. Worse, the turnovers gave the Bulldogs a short field for them and they couldn’t cover either the pass or the run. Not the way they expected to come out of a bye.

Mississippi State: The Air Raid offense had a lot of ground-and-pound elements, and the Bulldogs posted just their second game this season with multiple rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs have shown they can beat talented teams, as long as they play clean.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will fall several spots and possibly out of the rankings following its second consecutive loss.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky: Hosts Tennessee on Nov. 6.

Mississippi State: At Arkansas on Nov. 6.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
One neighborhood in Meridian saved Halloween after someone stole inflatables from many...
Meridian neighborhood saves Halloween
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2021

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Middle Tennessee with 5 takeaways, tops Southern Miss 35-10
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
Nix, defense power No. 18 Auburn past No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win