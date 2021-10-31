Mum’s 25th annual Halloween concert

Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Underground Music spread electrifying music throughout downtown to celebrate its 25th annual Halloween concert.

Fire breathers shined some light while four different bands played some tunes that most people tapped their feet to. The free event also had a costume contest.

The owner of MUM, Wayne Williams, said this event is more than just a celebration of Halloween, but to celebrate the opening of the business 25 years ago.

The event was extra special to Williams for his birthday was also celebrated.

