Sanders throws for 3 TDs, Jackson St defense delivers in win

After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw three touchdown passes, Al Young returned a fumble for a touchdown, and Jackson State held off Mississippi Valley State 28-19 on Saturday.

In addition to Young’s fumble recovery, the Jackson State defense compiled six sacks and four interceptions.

Sanders completed 18 of 31 passes for 257 yards with two interceptions and was sacked twice.

Jalani Eason’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Datavio Porter gave MVSU a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter but Jackson State regained the lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Malachi Wideman. Later in the third, Young returned a fumble 26 yards for a touchdown and a 21-12 lead for the FCS No. 16 Tigers (7-1, 5-0 SWAC).

Early in the fourth quarter, the Delta Devils (2-6, 1-4) drew within two points on a 1-yard run by Caleb Johnson before Jackson State responded with a 74-yard TD pass from Sanders to Trevonte Rucker to close out the scoring.

Eason was 14-of-26 passing for 125 yards with the one touchdown and four interceptions.

