Aldersgate holds Prayer Walk event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Aldersgate Retirement Community held a prayer walk on its campus Monday morning.

Residents at the facility were given a chance to visit different stations at Aldersgate to pray for Meridian, our state and our national leaders, along with those who are sick and suffering. They also heard a moving testimony about prayer from Mrs. Betty Perkins of Midway Baptist Church.

”Our mission here at Aldersgate as part of Senior Methodist Services is serving older adults in the spirit of Christian love. We believe that. This is our way to connect with our Lord and cover our campus and our city and our county in prayer.”

Organizers say they would like to make this an annual event.

