Aldersgate holds Prayer Walk event

A special occasion at Aldersgate Retirement Center(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Aldersgate Retirement Community held a prayer walk on its campus Monday morning.

Residents at the facility were given a chance to visit different stations at Aldersgate to pray for Meridian, our state and our national leaders, along with those who are sick and suffering. They also heard a moving testimony about prayer from Mrs. Betty Perkins of Midway Baptist Church.

Organizers say they would like to make this an annual event.

