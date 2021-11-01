Amazing weather to end the weekend, gloomy weather returns for the work week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Halloween was less of a trick and more of a treat for us with temperatures climbing into the low 70′s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll fall into the upper 40′s overnight into Monday with fog being possible throughout the night. More sunny skies will be with us through Monday with temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s once again with lows bottoming out in the lower 50′s Monday night.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Clouds filter back into the area for Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the lower 70′s and lows dropping into the lower 50′s Tuesday night. We’ll stay cloudy for Wednesday with highs once again in the lower 70′s and lows in the lower 50′s.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Another cold front comes through late Thursday, models are speeding up the progress of the rain through our area. By the afternoon hours on Thursday rain will start to make its way out of the area, leaving cooler temperatures in its wake. Highs for Thursday will top out in the upper 60′s with lows in the lower 50′s. Clouds stick around for Friday with a stray shower possible, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the lower 60′s. Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60′s and lows in the mid 40′s. Sunday sees the return of rain chances with highs in the lower 60′s.

