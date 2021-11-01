Advertisement

Braves do ‘Goode’; Former Alabama Football player with ALS treated to two World Series games

Kerry Goode attended game 4 and 5 of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta, Georgia
Kerry Goode attended game 4 and 5 of the 2021 World Series in Atlanta, Georgia(none)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAFF) - The Atlanta Braves organization treated former Alabama Football Player and North Alabama native Kerry Goode to two World Series games this past weekend!

Many of you know about Kerry and his fight with ALS. Friends started a GoFundMe to raise money to get Kerry to a World Series game. The Braves organization itself took matters into its own hands, providing him with tickets for two games. Money from the GoFundMe will be repurposed.

Below are some photos of Kerry at the games.

Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)
Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)
Kerry Goode
Kerry Goode(none)

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threefoot Hotel
Threefoot Hotel opening delayed
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian
Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have...
Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs

Latest News

Woman reaches into purse, accidentally fires gun at Madison basketball game
Area prep athletes have their signing day
Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood held his signing day on Monday and he has committed to play...
Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood signs with EMCC baseball
Belle celebrated with her friends and family as she will continue to play softball at ECCC
NCA’s Belle Hollingsworth signs with ECCC softball