Funeral services for Connie Bingham James, 70, of Butler will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Butler with Rev. Dric Williford officiating and with her daughter, Crystal James, rendering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Barrytown Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Monday, November 1st from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Ms. Connie passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Forest Home, Alabama, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 20, 1951, in Phenix City, Alabama, to Rev. Thomas Avery Bingham and Martha Elizabeth Moore Bingham.

She is a graduate of Choctaw County High School. Later in life, she attended and graduated from Alabama Southern in Gilbertown. Following her graduation from Alabama Southern, she attended and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of West Alabama in Livingston.

Connie was so full of life and lived life to the fullest. She was always the life of the party, especially at Relay for Life. She enjoyed music and dancing. Everyone who knew Ms. Connie, knew she was an avid Elvis fan. She was a member of TISBA of Meridian, which is a music organization.

She was such an inspiration to all who met her and she loved absolutely everyone. She gave so much of herself to her community and to Choctaw County. When her children were in school, she was a substitute teacher and bus driver. For many years, she did arts and crafts at the elementary schools and in recent years taught a sewing class. She considered everyone’s children her, young’ins.

Connie was involved in everything from her family to her church to her community. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Butler. She was very active in Relay for Life, Veteran’s Day Parades, VFW and DAV Auxiliaries, United Blood Services Blood Drives, and she volunteered at Choctaw Health & Rehab and other nursing homes in the surrounding area; and various hospices. She helped anyone who asked and many who did not.

When Ms. Connie was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, she refused to accept it as a death sentence and continued to live her life helping others. Every time she met you, she would say, “I’m not worried God’s Got This!”

She is survived by her children, Mitchell Wayne James and Crystal LeeDell James; brothers, Thomas A. Bingham, Jr. (Rose); Dennis L. Bingham (Maudie); sisters, Jean B. Lindsey; and Linda B. Mulligan; 4 grandchildren, Makaila Portis; Ryan Zettlemoyer; Bailee James; and Jordan James; 1 great grandchild, Jennifer Rose Zettlemoyer.

Pallbearers: Makaila Portis, Ryan Zettlemoyer, Bailee James, Jordan James, Brady Lindsey, Lonnie Bingham, Giles Bell, and Cooper Ford. Honorary Pallbearers: Thomas Bingham, Jr. , Dennis Bingham, Michael Mulligan, Patrick Mulligan; Bryson Stilwell; members of Butler First UMC Choir; and Mrs. Ruth Evans Sunday School Class of Butler First UMC

