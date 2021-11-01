Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 493 new cases, 23 deaths reported Monday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases, 23 new deaths and 29...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases, 23 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases, 23 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The MSDH states 10,098 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state in the charts below:

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up after taking down Ole Miss
Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
Alabama State House, Montgomery
Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated people on UA campus