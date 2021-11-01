COVID-19 in Mississippi: 493 new cases, 23 deaths reported Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases, 23 new deaths and 29 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Monday.

The MSDH states 10,098 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

See county-by-county vaccination totals for the state in the charts below:

