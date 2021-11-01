Advertisement

Crimenet 11_01_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Robert Edward Life.

Life is a 54-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Life can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

