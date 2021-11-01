Funeral service for George Hayes will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Mediator with Father Morris Thompson, III, officiating. Burial to follow at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. George L. Hayes, age 82, of Meridian, passed away after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his home.

George retired from Sears in Meridian after 33 years, he also taught refrigeration and air conditioning at Meridian Junior College for 17 years. He retired from the Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant with 30 years of service. He retired from the District Attorney’s office after 18 years as a criminal investigator.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bettye Hayes; daughters, Rene Welti (Jeff), and Elizabeth Mapp (Bailey); grandchildren, Josh Massey (Dawn), Michael Massey (Lyndsey), Sarah Kathryn Knudson (Matt), and Caroline Welti; as well as 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Beatrice Hayes; sisters, Mozelle Jackson and Wiliozene Harris.

Family request memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

The Hayes family will receive family and friends Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

