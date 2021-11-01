Advertisement

‘Visit Meridian’ to host Hospitality appreciation picnic

Hospitality appreciation picnic scheduled for Monday
Hospitality appreciation picnic scheduled for Monday(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Covid-19 has put a major toll on workers at restaurants and hotels around the country and here in the Queen City.

Even with many of these businesses being short-staffed, business traffic has been higher than in previous years.

‘Visit Meridian’ is hosting a hospitality appreciation picnic Monday to give back to local businesses and their employees. In addition to the appreciation picnic, there will also be door prizes.

‘Visit Meridian’ said the hospitality industry is a vital part of the community and deserves a special thank you.

The appreciation day is from 1pm to 5pm at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center.

