‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime may be out of the limelight, but he’s by no means down about it.

Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders missed his second game in a row Saturday against rival Mississippi Valley State University.

The Tigers dominated MVSU 29-19.

Not long after the win, Prime shared his praises on Twitter.

“Jackson State #TheeILove GREAT WIN!”

Like a proud dad, Sanders not only encouraged players but everyone around the team.

“We have truly been tested these past couple of weeks regarding our strength, mentally and physically, as individuals and as a team. I AM SO DARN PROUD of each and every one of these young men and women that are a part and connected to this team,” he said.

Coach Prime then updated everyone on his health.

“As you know, recovering from my recent surgeries has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.)” Prime said in a way only he can. “Thank GOD I have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses, and I am still under their care.”

Sanders later thanked everyone, saying he can’t wait to get back in the mix.

“THANK YOU, JSU and TIGER NATION, for all the love and support you have bestowed upon the team, my family, and myself. I can’t wait to get back on the field with my JSU Tigers,” Sanders said. “PLEASE BELIEVE I HAVE NEVER STOPPED BELIEVING! #IBELIEVE -Coach Prime.”

Sanders didn’t coach JSU’s game against Bethune-Cookman, saying doctors advised against it so he could recover from foot surgery.

