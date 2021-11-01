Graveside services for Inez Aultman Grantham, 82, of Quitman were held Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Aimwell Cemetery at 2 P.M..

Mrs. Grantham passed away October 28, 2021, at Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation in Quitman. She was born August 9, 1939, in Marion, Alabama. She loved her family, especially her grandbabies who were the love of her life. She is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Charlotte Grantham Eddins (David) of Peterman; Billy “Bigfoot” Grantham (Lisa) of Quitman, MS; and Donald “Duck” Grantham (Carol) of Needham; brother, Thomas Aultman of Selma; 5 grandchildren, Robbie Allday, Christopher Grantham, Wayne Grantham, Amanda Grantham, and Sammie Jo Grantham; 12 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luther Aultman and Irene Berden Aultman; her husband, James Wesley Grantham; and her three sons, Ronald Grantham, Ricky Grantham, and Michael Grantham; and 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Pallbearers: David Eddins, Robbie Allday, Christopher Grantham, Wayne Grantham, Trey Allday, and Gavin Swink. Honorary Pallbearers: Employees of Lakeside Health and Rehab and Employees of Southern Care Hospice.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.