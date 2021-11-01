James carter foundation celebrates Halloween with haunted house

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Halloween fun continued Sunday at the James Carter Foundation building.

Halloween may be over, but that didn’t stop the organization from having a spooky night on its own. The event had a bounce, face painting, several vendors, and even a haunted house.

Members of the foundation came up with the idea to give kids a second day to dress up.

“I remember when we were younger going to the haunted house be scared and stuff. We just want to do it again to the kids. I always want to give back to the community,” said event organizer Jameion Carter.

“I feel good to be a part of it just to scare the kids,” member Sarihia Nalon.

The James Carter Foundation is looking to hold more events at its building located on 8th street.

