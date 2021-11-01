Advertisement

James carter foundation celebrates Halloween with haunted house

The Halloween fun continued Sunday at the James Carter Foundation building.
The Halloween fun continued Sunday at the James Carter Foundation building.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Halloween fun continued Sunday at the James Carter Foundation building.

Halloween may be over, but that didn’t stop the organization from having a spooky night on its own. The event had a bounce, face painting, several vendors, and even a haunted house.

Members of the foundation came up with the idea to give kids a second day to dress up.

“I remember when we were younger going to the haunted house be scared and stuff. We just want to do it again to the kids. I always want to give back to the community,” said event organizer Jameion Carter.

“I feel good to be a part of it just to scare the kids,” member Sarihia Nalon.

The James Carter Foundation is looking to hold more events at its building located on 8th street.

