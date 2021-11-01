Advertisement

Kemper County Arrest Report November 1, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rico Benamon 10-27-2021 Burglary of Dwelling.jpg
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Kirk Wiggins 10-28-2021 DUI; No Insurance; No Driver License; Public Profanity; Disorderly...
Chanice Anderson 10-29-2021 Burglary of a Building.jpg
Christopher McDonald 10-28-2021 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Joshua Daw 10-28-2021 Telephone Harrassment; Disturbing the Peace.jpg
Terrance Wilkins 10-26-2021 Drive By Shooting; Aggravated Assault.jpg
