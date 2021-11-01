Lamar’s Gilbert and Huebner have their signing day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar baseball players Eli Huebner and Liam Gilbert had their signing days on Monday for their respective Colleges to continue their athletic careers.

In Lamar’s gym, the entire senior class was taking photos together and Huebner and Gilbert were at their tables with their families as they ready for the next chapter in their lives.

“Both teams are getting young men of extremely good character and that’s a contribution to the parents and I’m super proud of them,” said Lamar High baseball head coach Robert Westbrook.

Not a lot of high school athletes are able to take their talents to the next level, and for them to be able to do this with their families, makes the day more special.

“I’m just overly whelmed with excitement right now,” said Eli Huebner. “Getting to see this with some of my best friends you know, hopefully we will be able to go out on the diamond this year and just perform to the best of our abilities and see what god has in store for us,” Huebner said.

Both Huebner and Gilbert are thankful for their families as they understand the sacrifices they made for their dreams to come true.

“They’ve been there since I was three playing tee-ball all the way up to now. The countless hours they driving me to baseball games and practices and I think that parents really go unnoticed, but they are such a huge part in my journey and I just pray that they still be with me and support me even through college,” Gilbert said.

Liam Gilbert signed on with East Central and the Warriors finished the 2021 season with a 30-17 record, while Eli Huebner signed with Meridian Community College and they finished 32-13 last season.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.