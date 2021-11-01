Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 1, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up after taking down Ole Miss
Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 29, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 29, 2021
Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2021
Daily Docket 5
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 28, 2021