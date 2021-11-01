Advertisement

Missing/endangered Ala. man may have traveled to east Mississippi

Jefferson County, Ala., detectives say Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, is missing and may have traveled to the Golden Moon Casino in Philadelphia, Miss., Oct. 25.(Jefferson County (Ala.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, of Birmingham, Ala., has been reported missing by his family and may have traveled to Philadelphia, Miss., in the past week. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department asked for help from East Mississippi Crime Stoppers to try to locate him.

Alabama deputies say Jones is missing under circumstances indicating he is endangered. His last contact with a family member happened Oct. 25 when Jones said he was headed to the Golden Moon Casino in Philadelphia with a significant amount of cash.  Jones is Black and has a light complexion, is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair.

Detectives say they believe he was traveling with another Black man in a silver SUV-type vehicle and that person returned to Birmingham without Jones.

If you have any information about Jones, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You remain anonymous and your information could lead to a cash reward up to $5,000.

