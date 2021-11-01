Advertisement

Mississippi veteran posthumously awarded congressional medal

Embra Jackson Sr.
Embra Jackson Sr.(Rep. Trent Kelly/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The family of a World War II veteran from Mississippi who was among the first Black men to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps received the Congressional Gold Medal in honor of his service.

U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly presented the medal to relatives of Embra Jackson Sr. during a Saturday ceremony at a Tupelo church.

The medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian awards. Kelly called Jackson a “true hero.”

The congressman’s office says Jackson enlisted in 1943. He served in a segregated military unit.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Jackson was honorably discharged in 1946, became a teacher and died in 1983.

Most Read

A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up after taking down Ole Miss
Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed
Several COVID-19 related bills passing Tennessee Senate and House
Tennessee lawmakers limit COVID-19 restrictions, local health dept. powers

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 493 new cases, 23 new deaths and 29...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 493 new cases, 23 deaths reported Monday
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders
‘I am still under their care’ | Coach Prime gives health update, congratulates Tigers on win
Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster
1st-term Mississippi rep jumps from Democrat to Republican