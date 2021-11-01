Funeral services for Mr. Levi Griffin, 83, of Toxey will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Lusk Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Kennedy and Rev. Howard Gadsden officiating. Burial will follow in the Lusk Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 12 Noon until service time on Monday.

Mr. Griffin passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Chatom. He was born October 15, 1938, in Toxey to Jones Levi Griffin, Sr. and Lora Lee Thompson Griffin. He was retired from James River, now known as Georgia Pacific in Pennington. He was also, a U.S. Army Veteran.

Mr. Levi loved God and his family with all of his heart. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother. He served as a faithful Gideon for the Choctaw County Gideon’s International for many years, and is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Carlene Griffin; son, Jason “Jay” Levi Griffin; sister, Carole Griffin Bryan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Johnny, Lon, and Thomas Griffin; and his sister, Ada Davis.

Pallbearers: Chris Bryan, Adam Bryan, William Newton, Rob Dahlberg, Jimmie Tindle, and Arnie Mazingo. Honorary Pallbearers: Choctaw County Gideons, Roger Green, Bruce Dahlberg, Paul Beard, Tink Ezell, and Men of Lusk Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, C/O Mr. Jimmy Thompson.

