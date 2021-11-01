Advertisement

Mr. Mance Rujay Jennings

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Mance Rujay Jennings will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Jennings, 47, of Meridian, who passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hospice Care Tranquility, Austell, GA. Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

