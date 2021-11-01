Memorial Services for Mrs. Candice Marie Brown will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Reverend Ben Jones officiating. Interment rights will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Brown, age 43, of Lauderdale passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Regency Hospital of Meridian.

Candice worked for Metro Ambulance Service as a dispatcher and as a secretary for First Baptist Church of Lauderdale. She was a member of Gateway Church in Lauderdale. Candice was known for her kindness and sweet soul. She truly had a heart of gold. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister/best-friend, and friend to others; she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Brown; daughter, Makayla Casselman (Jordan Woods); grandson, James Jordan Woods; sisters, Amberlie Stephens (Joe Martin), Kaci Haygood (Travis), and Kristen Tucker (Logan); father-in-law, Chubby Brown; mother-in-law, Rhonda Brown; sister-in-law, Tracy Ingram (Scott); and numerous other family members and friends.

Candice was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sandra Stephens; grandmothers, Marvelynne Kurkowtiz (Frank), Dessie Arnold (Bobby); grandfather, Howard Stephens; two uncles, Tommy and Kenny Arnold; and one aunt, Pam Willoughby.

In addition to flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Anderson Regional Cancer Benevolence Fund, Gateway Church of Lauderdale, and/or the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

