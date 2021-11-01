Graveside service for Mrs. Nannie P. Jones will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Chuck Overby officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Nannie P. Jones, age 93, of Meridian, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Jones was a long-time employee of Gaylord’s department store during the day and at Royal Drive-In Theater at night. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren coming to visit. Throughout her life, she opened her home to many people in need of a place to stay. If someone was hungry, she would feed them. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her grandchildren, William “Bubba’ Jones (Carolyn), Rhonda Doerner (Ronnie), and Mary Wiedeman (Chris); her great-grandchildren, Gina Jones, Dale Long (Sha), Ashley Bunyard (Trevor), Terra Winstead (Trever), Joseph Secrist (Ruth), Desiree Secrist, and others; her great-great-grandchildren, Ronnie, Isabella, Lucian, Vincent, Raylee, Adalynn, Alise, Amelia, Abigail, Cohen, Josh, Dylam, and others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William F. “Bill” Jones; her sons, William Jones and James Jones; granddaughter, Angela Jones; and a great-grandson, Joshua Secrist.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

