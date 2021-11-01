Services for Ms. Wilma L Rowzee will be held 11 am, Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hebron Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Roger Laird will officiate.

Visitation will be held 10 am – 11 am, on Saturday at the church.

Ms. Rowzee, 87, of Little Rock died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Hilltop Nursing Home.

She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church since 1966, serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She also served as a Pink Lady at Laird Hospital from 1997-2012. Her pastime was working in her garden and visiting with her family.

Ms. Rowzee will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Her family will greatly miss Ms. Wilma’s great cooking and family meals.

Survivors:

2 Sons: Andy Rowzee (Julie) of Hickory

Darrell Rowzee (Angela) of Union

Grandchildren: Steven Rowzee of Little Rock, Carrie Chouest (Julien) of New Orleans, Makenzie Rowzee of Flowood and Eric Rowzee of Union

1 Great Granddaughter: Sophie Chouest of New Orleans

2 Sisters: Jo Jones (Quitman) of Little Rock

Faye Vance of Little Rock

1 Brother: Bro. Larry Laird (Wanda) of Meridian

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Rowzee was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Rowzee; parents, Selby and Nina Bell Laird and one brother, RS Laird.

Pallbearers: Steven Rowzee, Eric Rowzee, Jason Laird, Greg Vance, Mark Rigdon, Quitman Jones, Jeff Laird and Julien Chouest

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net