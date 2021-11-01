NCA’s Belle Hollingsworth signs with ECCC softball

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Belle Hollingsworth had her signing day at Newton County Academy and she will officially be with East Central Community College Fast Pitch.

Hollingsworth was surrounded by her family, friends, teammates and they congratulated her. With them being around her on this special day, it makes her thankful for them and excited for East Central.

“I’m really thankful,” Hollingsworth said. I’ve got the best friends, family, and coaches and no doubt I would not be here without them. (ECCC) it really just feels like home. It’s in my home town and I really just felt like that’s where God was calling me to go,” she said.

East Central Community College’s Softball team finished the 2020-21 season with a 13-27 record.

