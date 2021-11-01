Advertisement

NCA’s Belle Hollingsworth signs with ECCC softball

Belle celebrated with her friends and family as she will continue to play softball at ECCC
Belle celebrated with her friends and family as she will continue to play softball at ECCC(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Belle Hollingsworth had her signing day at Newton County Academy and she will officially be with East Central Community College Fast Pitch.

Hollingsworth was surrounded by her family, friends, teammates and they congratulated her. With them being around her on this special day, it makes her thankful for them and excited for East Central.

Hollingsworth was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate her signing day
Hollingsworth was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate her signing day(WTOK Sports)

“I’m really thankful,” Hollingsworth said. I’ve got the best friends, family, and coaches and no doubt I would not be here without them. (ECCC) it really just feels like home. It’s in my home town and I really just felt like that’s where God was calling me to go,” she said.

East Central Community College’s Softball team finished the 2020-21 season with a 13-27 record.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball in for a touchdown against Mississippi during...
AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up after taking down Ole Miss
Austell Stokes
Fraud ring brought illegal cars to Ohio for rent to drug dealers, prosecutor says
A boom in demand for travel nurses, who work at hospitals around the country to fill...
Mississippi hospitals losing hundreds of staff to high-paid traveling nurse jobs
MHS cleared during third quarter for possible weapon.
Stadium cleared at MHS homecoming, game resumed

Latest News

Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood held his signing day on Monday and he has committed to play...
Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood signs with EMCC baseball
Lamar baseball players Eli Huebner and Liam Gilbert had their signing days on Monday for their...
Lamar’s Gilbert and Huebner have their signing day
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes in the first half of an NFL football...
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s injury is ‘significant’; may be out for the season, analyst says
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints QB Winston’s season over because of major knee injury