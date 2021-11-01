Advertisement

Nice fall weather for the start of November

Nice start to November
Nice start to November(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Nov. 1, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have seasonable weather for the kick-off to this new month. Average morning lows should be in the upper 40s this time of year, and that’s exactly what we started the day with. Average afternoon highs should be around the mid 70s, and we’ll be close to that range today. Let’s through in lots of sunshine, also, which will be very cooperative for your outdoor plans.

High pressure has an influence on our weather, and it will through Election Day Tuesday. So, plan for dry but chilly upper 40s if you’ll be at the polls early on Tuesday. However, the afternoon brings pleasant weather near 70 degrees for those who plan to cast ballots in the afternoon. Wednesday, an upper level disturbance will bring clouds over the area, and showers will eventually follow by the evening. Scattered showers are expected for Thursday wigh highs only reaching the mid 50s. So, plan for dreary, rainy, and unseasonably cool mid-week weather.

Friday, the upper level feature moves away. Highs will remain unseasonably cool with low 60s, but the sunshine makes a comeback! We’ll take that sunshine into the weekend, and temps will slowly warm back up closer to average.

