Our next weather maker will bring rain on Wednesday and Thursday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Our week is off to a beautiful, unseasonably cool start. The week will end the way it started, but there’s a hiccup in between that could mean rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next weather maker will bring a chance for rain to us on Thursday. A couple of showers are possible as early as Wednesday night, but Thursday will be the main rain day. Even then, it may be that we don’t all get rain. This system will develop along a stationary front that is stretched out from northern Louisiana to West Texas. It will exit on Friday and leave us with more unseasonably cool weather and sunshine that will last through the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a few passing clouds. We’ll be chilly, too. The low temperature by morning will be near 46 degrees. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a few high, thin clouds. The high temperature will be near 69 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

