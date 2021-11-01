Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 18-wheeler hauling hazardous materials overturned at the Exit 150 on-ramp on Airport Boulevard in Meridian Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:30. Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens says the truck was carrying organic peroxide. Stephens says this substance is classified as hazardous material.

A clean-up crew specializing in hazardous materials removal is on the way. The area around the crash-site will be closed to traffic for several hours this evening. Avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the rollover.

