Overturned 18-wheeler snarls traffic at Exit 150 in Meridian

The truck was carrying hazardous materials
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.
The truck was carrying hazardous materials.(WTOK)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 18-wheeler hauling hazardous materials overturned at the Exit 150 on-ramp on Airport Boulevard in Meridian Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:30. Meridian Public Safety Director Doug Stephens says the truck was carrying organic peroxide. Stephens says this substance is classified as hazardous material.

A clean-up crew specializing in hazardous materials removal is on the way. The area around the crash-site will be closed to traffic for several hours this evening. Avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the rollover.

