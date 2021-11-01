Reminders for Tuesday’s special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Thirty Mississippi counties have special elections Tuesday, including Senate District 32, which involves voters in Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Sen. Sampson Jackson resigned at the end of June. The winner will serve out the remaining two years of his 4-year term. Nine candidates are vying for the office. If a runoff is necessary, it will be held Nov. 23.

Special Election Day Reminders Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by General/Special Election Day (November 2) and received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices within five business days of General/Special Election Day in order to count.



Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.



Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.



Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.



Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.







Polling Place Location: Visit the Secretary of State’s webpage for a Polling Place Locator if you can’t remember where you voted in 2020. Only registered voters who live in Senate District 32 may participate in this election. Your voter registration card will have your Senate district and where you vote in state elections.

Only 14 of Lauderdale County’s 40 precincts are actually in Senate District 32. They appear below. The district covers Kemper County and parts of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties. 105 Meridian Little Theatre

175 Lauderdale Fire Station

206 Velma Young Community Center

214 Raymond Davis Annex Bldg

235 Daleville United Methodist Church

237 Gateway Church in Lauderdale

238 Hamasa Temple Shrine in Marion

303 El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

407 Magnolia Hall

408 MSU-Meridian

409 Mt. Olive MB Church

410 Old Mt. Barton School

411 Prince of Peace Christion Fellowship Church

412 Council of Organizations



Voters may refer to the bottom of their voter registration card reflecting which Senate District that they are in. Also, if unable to locate their voter registration card, and one of these 14 precincts listed is where they voted in the 2020 presidential election, and not necessarily where they voted this year in the 2021 mayor and city council elections, as it could be different, they are eligible to vote.

The Mississippi Secretary of State will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems at the polls seen by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the proper authorities, including the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

