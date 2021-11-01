Advertisement

Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood signs with EMCC baseball

Southeast Lauderdale's William Wood held his signing day on Monday and he has committed to play...
Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood held his signing day on Monday and he has committed to play baseball at East Mississippi Community College.(Southeast Lauderdale)
By Shahji Adam
Nov. 1, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale’s William Wood held his signing day on Monday and he has committed to play baseball at East Mississippi Community College.

EMCC’s baseball program finished the 2021 season 18-18, while being 11-17 in conference play, but with Wood on the way, he looks forward to going from a Tiger to a Lion.

“I think it’s a great college,” Wood said. “I’m excited, they recruited very well and I’m just excited to be there. I’m gonna have high hopes for the team and I expect a lot out of it and they expect a lot out of me,” he said.

Along with him on his signing day was his father Marcus Wood, who was also announced Monday as the new Head Coach for Holmes Community College Football.

